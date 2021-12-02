Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSAB hosts Black History Month ‘Behind the Uniform’ event [Image 3 of 5]

    PSAB hosts Black History Month ‘Behind the Uniform’ event

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing hosted a “Behind the Uniform” event as part of a month-long series of discussions and activities designed to highlight Black History Month, Feb. 12, 2021, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Attendees networked and speakers shared experiences about their businesses and ventures outside of the military. The event was designed to empower those seeking to start their own business or pursue hobbies. Topics of discussion included investing, personal finance and ways to overcome challenges in personal endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

