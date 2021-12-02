The 378th Air Expeditionary Wing hosted a “Behind the Uniform” event as part of a month-long series of discussions and activities designed to highlight Black History Month, Feb. 12, 2021, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Attendees networked and speakers shared experiences about their businesses and ventures outside of the military. The event was designed to empower those seeking to start their own business or pursue hobbies. Topics of discussion included investing, personal finance and ways to overcome challenges in personal endeavors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.13.2021 07:23 Photo ID: 6519617 VIRIN: 210212-F-VI840-0007 Resolution: 5517x3612 Size: 12.31 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PSAB hosts Black History Month ‘Behind the Uniform’ event [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Leala Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.