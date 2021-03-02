Pfc. Sokhna Khadija Mbacke, a human resources specialist in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, poses for a photo Feb. 3, 2021, at Camp Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny in Kosovo. Mbacke is currently deployed to Kosovo in support of Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 05:49
|Photo ID:
|6519614
|VIRIN:
|210203-A-HT454-098
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.21 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MARECHAL DE LATTRE DE TASSIGNY, ZZ
|Hometown:
|AMES, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
ISU student joins Iowa National Guard, answers call to service
