Now Pfc. Sokhna Khadija Mbacke, a human resources specialist in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, poses for a patching ceremony photo at Camp Dodge Joint Maneuver Training Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Oct. 14, 2020. The IANG patching ceremony welcomes new Soldiers who have just completed their initial training. Mbacke is currently deployed to Kosovo in support of Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2020 Date Posted: 02.13.2021 05:49 Photo ID: 6519613 VIRIN: 201014-A-HT454-977 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 5.89 MB Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US Hometown: AMES, IA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ISU student joins Iowa National Guard, answers call to service [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Zachary Zippe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.