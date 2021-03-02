Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ISU student joins Iowa National Guard, answers call to service [Image 1 of 3]

    ISU student joins Iowa National Guard, answers call to service

    CAMP MARECHAL DE LATTRE DE TASSIGNY, KOSOVO

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Zachary Zippe 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Pfc. Sokhna Khadija Mbacke, a human resources specialist in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, poses for a portrait in her office at Camp Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny, Kosovo, on Feb. 3, 2012. Mbacke is currently deployed to Kosovo in support of Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2021 05:49
    Photo ID: 6519612
    VIRIN: 210203-A-HT454-882
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.89 MB
    Location: CAMP MARECHAL DE LATTRE DE TASSIGNY, ZZ
    Hometown: AMES, IA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ISU student joins Iowa National Guard, answers call to service [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Zachary Zippe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ISU student joins Iowa National Guard, answers call to service
    ISU student joins Iowa National Guard, answers call to service
    Pfc. Sokhna Khadija Mbacke

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ISU student joins Iowa National Guard, answers call to service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Iowa National Guard
    Regional Command-East
    Black History Month
    Iowa State University
    KosovoForce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT