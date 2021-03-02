ISU student joins Iowa National Guard, answers call to service

Pfc. Sokhna Khadija Mbacke, a human resources specialist in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Iowa Army National Guard, poses for a portrait in her office at Camp Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny, Kosovo, on Feb. 3, 2012. Mbacke is currently deployed to Kosovo in support of Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Zachary M. Zippe)

