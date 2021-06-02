Republic of the Marshall Islands citizens Zilla Ishimura and her daughter Lula Faith Joran are ready to return home to Ebeye Feb. 6 following repatriation on U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll. Their homecoming takes place after months stranded abroad due to travel restrictions. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 01:02
|Photo ID:
|6519563
|VIRIN:
|210206-A-R1322-007
|Resolution:
|2767x3828
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marshall Islands Residents Return Home, by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
