    Marshall Islands Residents Return Home

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    02.06.2021

    Photo by Jessica Dambruch 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Republic of the Marshall Islands citizens Zilla Ishimura and her daughter Lula Faith Joran are ready to return home to Ebeye Feb. 6 following repatriation on U.S. Army Garrison - Kwajalein Atoll. Their homecoming takes place after months stranded abroad due to travel restrictions. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marshall Islands Residents Return Home, by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kwajalein
    Kwajalein Hourglass

