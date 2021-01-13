210113-N-LD903-1074

INDIAN OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2021) – U.S. Navy Chief Air Traffic Controller Vincent Hughley, top, performs a take down on Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Matthew Beilke during naval security force sentry training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 02.13.2021 03:53 Photo ID: 6519560 VIRIN: 210113-N-LD903-1074 Resolution: 4238x5449 Size: 2.18 MB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 20 of 20], by PO3 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.