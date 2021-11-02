Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Supports Local Food Bank [Image 3 of 5]

    AZNG Supports Local Food Bank

    SAHUARITA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard State Command Sergeant Maj. Fidel Zamora attends a ground breaking ceremony for a local food bank Feb. 11, 2021 in Sahuarita, Ariz. Since the Arizona National Guard’s activation for COVID-19 support nearly a year ago, more than 650 Arizona National Guard Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support communities across the state at food banks and vaccine and testing sites.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 23:57
    Photo ID: 6519521
    VIRIN: 210211-Z-AA430-004
    Resolution: 4522x3060
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: SAHUARITA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Supports Local Food Bank [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

