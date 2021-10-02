Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210210-N-GW139-1099 [Image 4 of 8]

    210210-N-GW139-1099

    INDIAN OCEAN

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    INDIAN OCEAN (February 10, 2021) The ships medical team prepares a training volunteer during Role 2 Light Maneuver (R2LM) medical training on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Indian Ocean, Feb. 10, 2021. Hershel Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and building strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210210-N-GW139-1099 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

