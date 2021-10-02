210210-N-GW139-1070

INDIAN OCEAN (February 10, 2021) Cmdr. Jeff Moore simulates preparing an IV during a Role 2 Light Maneuver (R2LM) medical training on board the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Indian Ocean, Feb. 10, 2021. Hershel Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and building strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

