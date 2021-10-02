MOMBASA, Kenya (February 10, 2021) The Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) departs from the Mombasa, Kenya harbor, Feb. 10, 2021. Hershel Williams is operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet to conduct interoperability training and building strategic partnerships with their African partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 23:58 Photo ID: 6519511 VIRIN: 210210-N-GW139-1056 Resolution: 4120x2943 Size: 441.76 KB Location: KE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210210-N-GW139-1056 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.