    Arizona National Guard Helps Pima County Food Bank [Image 5 of 6]

    Arizona National Guard Helps Pima County Food Bank

    SAHUARITA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Laura Bauer 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard Airmen and Soldiers work alongside civilian volunteers filling bags and boxes with groceries and distributing them to local citizens at a food bank in Sahuarita, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guard Citizen-Soldiers continue to assist at food banks and COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in communities across the state.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 23:32
    Photo ID: 6519498
    VIRIN: 210211-Z-AA430-012
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: SAHUARITA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard Helps Pima County Food Bank [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Laura Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AIRMEN
    SOLDIERS
    ARIZONA
    NATIONAL GUARD
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

