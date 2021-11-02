Arizona National Guard Helps Pima County Food Bank

Arizona National Guard Airmen and Soldiers work alongside civilian volunteers filling bags and boxes with groceries and distributing them to local citizens at a food bank in Sahuarita, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guard Citizen-Soldiers continue to assist at food banks and COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites in communities across the state.

