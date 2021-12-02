JODO Program in Houston

210212-N-FS414-2042 HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 12, 2021) Members of Navy Recruiting Command’s Diversity and Outreach department and participants in the junior officer diversity outreach (JODO) program speak to students at Hambrick Middle School about the scholarship opportunities available in the Navy. The JODO program has been implemented to bring minority communities face to face with successful minority naval officers as an example of what is possible to achieve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton/Released)

