JODO Program in Houston

210212-N-VS214-0248 HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 12, 2021) The Commanding Officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston, Cmdr. Mary Decker, meets Lt. Kenny Rice, a participant in Navy Recruiting Command’s junior officer diversity outreach (JODO) program, during his time in Houston. The JODO program has been implemented to bring minority communities face to face with successful minority naval officers as an example of what is possible to achieve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Eshleman/Released)

Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Location: US