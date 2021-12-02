JODO Program in Houston

210212-N-VS214-0227 HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 12, 2021) Members of Navy Recruiting Command’s Diversity and Outreach department and participants in the junior officer diversity outreach (JODO) program meet with Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston’s leadership about the week’s Navy promotional day events. The JODO program has been implemented to bring minority communities face to face with successful minority naval officers as an example of what is possible to achieve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Eshleman/Released)

