    JODO Program in Houston

    JODO Program in Houston

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary S Eshleman 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210212-N-VS214-0089 HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 12, 2021) Members of Navy Recruiting Command’s Diversity and Outreach department and participants in the junior officer diversity outreach (JODO) program speak to students at Hambrick Middle School about the scholarship opportunities available in the Navy. The JODO program has been implemented to bring minority communities face to face with successful minority naval officers as an example of what is possible to achieve. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Eshleman/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 19:58
    PUBLIC DOMAIN - This work, JODO Program in Houston, by PO2 Zachary S Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    diversity
    recruiting
    n10

