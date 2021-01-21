Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Army Maj. Michelle Hill, a nurse with the Michigan Army National Guard serving with Michigan’s Task Force Spartan COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Team, gives COVID-19 vaccinations to the elderly and frontline healthcare providers at the Genesee County Health Department, at the Mt. Morris High

School in Mt. Morris, Michigan, Jan. 21, 2021. Michigan National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing teams are augmenting local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

