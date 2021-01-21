Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 2]

    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

    MOUNT MORRIS, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Michelle Hill, a nurse with the Michigan Army National Guard serving with Michigan’s Task Force Spartan COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Team, gives COVID-19 vaccinations to the elderly and frontline healthcare providers at the Genesee County Health Department, at the Mt. Morris High
    School in Mt. Morris, Michigan, Jan. 21, 2021. Michigan National Guard COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing teams are augmenting local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 19:28
    Photo ID: 6519403
    VIRIN: 210121-Z-EZ686-1077
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine
    Michigan’s Task Force Spartan, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National
    Michigan
    Guard
    Vaccine
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT