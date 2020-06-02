Sergeant First Class Daniel Barsi, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), squeezes a stress ball as Ty Allen, phlebotomist with the Armed Services Blood Program, prepares to draw blood. Feb. 5, during a drive at the Soldier Support Center.
Date Taken:
02.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 17:52
|Photo ID:
|6519374
|VIRIN:
|210212-A-N1234-010
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|6.85 MB
Location:
FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ASBP blood drive [Image 2 of 2], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Campbell Soldiers help Soldiers through ASBP blood drive
