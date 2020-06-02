Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ASBP blood drive [Image 2 of 2]

    ASBP blood drive

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2020

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Sergeant First Class Daniel Barsi, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), squeezes a stress ball as Ty Allen, phlebotomist with the Armed Services Blood Program, prepares to draw blood. Feb. 5, during a drive at the Soldier Support Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2020
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 17:52
    Photo ID: 6519374
    VIRIN: 210212-A-N1234-010
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 6.85 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASBP blood drive [Image 2 of 2], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASBP blood drive1
    ASBP blood drive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Campbell Soldiers help Soldiers through ASBP blood drive

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    101st Airborne Division
    Armed Services Blood Program
    ASBP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT