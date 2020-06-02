Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASBP blood drive1 [Image 1 of 2]

    ASBP blood drive1

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2020

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Chiquita Waters, phlebotomist with the Armed Services Blood Program, prepares to draw blood from Sgt. Mickey Cawley, 41st Medical Detachment, 531st Hospital Center, Feb. 5 during a blood drive at the Soldier Support Center.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2020
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 17:52
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    ASBP blood drive1
    ASBP blood drive

    Fort Campbell Soldiers help Soldiers through ASBP blood drive

    Fort Campbell
    101st Airborne Division
    Armed Service Blood Program ASBP

