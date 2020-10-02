Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IceFAC3 [Image 3 of 3]

    IceFAC3

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2020

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Army Field Support Battalion-Campbell warehouse specialist Jaslin Steiner and stock clerk Terry Taylor take inventory Feb. 9 as AFSBn-Campbell prepares to move its chemical protective equipment into a new warehouse.

