Army Field Support Battalion-Campbell warehouse specialist Jaslin Steiner and stock clerk Terry Taylor take inventory Feb. 9 as AFSBn-Campbell prepares to move its chemical protective equipment into a new warehouse.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 17:25
|Photo ID:
|6519358
|VIRIN:
|210212-A-N1234-003
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|7.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IceFAC3 [Image 3 of 3], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
