Lieutenant Colonel Sean “Seamus” R. Wilson, commander of Army Field Support Battalion-Campbell, shares details about the new individual chemical equipment facility, or IceFAC, warehouse Feb. 5 during a tour following a ribbon cutting.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 17:25
|Photo ID:
|6519357
|VIRIN:
|210212-A-N1234-002
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IceFAC2 [Image 3 of 3], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Campbell’s deployment resources centralized with new storage facility
LEAVE A COMMENT