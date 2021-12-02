Airmen from the 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron de-ice a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 12, 2021. De-icing ensures aircraft are mission ready by removing snow and ice that could affect flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 17:04 Photo ID: 6519348 VIRIN: 210212-F-ZA639-1342 Resolution: 4640x3093 Size: 1.32 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th AMXS de-ices C-130J [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.