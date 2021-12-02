Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th AMXS de-ices C-130J [Image 4 of 8]

    19th AMXS de-ices C-130J

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman from the 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron de-ices a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 12, 2021. De-icing ensures aircraft are mission ready by removing snow and ice that could affect flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    C-130J Super Hercules
    19th AMXS

