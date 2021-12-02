An Airman from the 19th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron de-ices a C-130J Super Hercules at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Feb. 12, 2021. Snow removal and de-icing of aircraft are important for maintaining the unit's aircraft and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Irvin)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 17:04
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
This work, 19th AMXS de-ices C-130J [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Aaron Irvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
