U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) attend 5 Disciplines Training aboard Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Md., on Feb. 4, 2021. The 5 Disciplines Training course is conducted so CBIRF Marines remain proficient in various Technical Rescue Operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 15:43
|Photo ID:
|6519238
|VIRIN:
|210204-M-DL557-0152
|Resolution:
|2592x3888
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBIRF 5 Disciplines Training [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Blakely Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
