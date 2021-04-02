Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBIRF 5 Disciplines Training [Image 3 of 10]

    CBIRF 5 Disciplines Training

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blakely Graham 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF) attend 5 Disciplines Training aboard Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Md., on Feb. 4, 2021. The 5 Disciplines Training course is conducted so CBIRF Marines remain proficient in various Technical Rescue Operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 15:43
    Photo ID: 6519235
    VIRIN: 210204-M-DL557-0057
    Resolution: 3888x2592
    Size: 796.75 KB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBIRF 5 Disciplines Training [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Blakely Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

