    Greatly Appreciated

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    SGT Santi E Salina Bareño, Colombian Army, thanks Ms. Zahily Vazquez, Smith Station High School, and her Foreign Language students for the kind letters and goody bags.

    Alabama's Smith Station High School(SSHS) students celebrate&rdquo; Be Kind Week&rdquo; with WHINSEC personnel.

    Department of the Army

