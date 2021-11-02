Greatly Appreciated

SGT Santi E Salina Bareño, Colombian Army, thanks Ms. Zahily Vazquez, Smith Station High School, and her Foreign Language students for the kind letters and goody bags.
Alabama's Smith Station High School(SSHS) students celebrate” Be Kind Week” with WHINSEC personnel.
