(From left to right) Class of 2021 Cadet Riley McGinnis, U.S. Military Academy 1965 graduate Joseph Anderson, Class of 2021 Cadet Markus Wright and the Commandant of Cadets Brig. Gen. Curtis Buzzard stand at attention as Wright receives an award for the obstacles he overcame throughout his tenure at West Point during the annual Henry O. Flipper Commemoration Dinner at the Cadet Mess Hall Feb. 4.

Date Taken: 02.04.2021
Location: WEST POINT, NY, US
This work, Accepting adversity, but never losing hope: Wright receives Flipper Award