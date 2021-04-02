U.S. Military Academy 1965 graduate Joseph Anderson (left) presents the Henry O. Flipper Award to Class of 2021 Cadet Markus Wright (right) during the Flipper Award ceremony Feb. 4 at the Cadet Mess Hall. West Point held its annual Henry O. Flipper commemoration dinner to honor Flipper, the first African-American West Point graduate, and the award recipient who overcame many obstacles to succeed, which is the basis of the award, at the academy.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6519075
|VIRIN:
|210204-O-TD933-019
|Resolution:
|2068x1826
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Accepting adversity, but never losing hope: Wright receives Flipper Award [Image 2 of 2], by Tarnish Pride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
