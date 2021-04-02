Accepting adversity, but never losing hope: Wright receives Flipper Award

U.S. Military Academy 1965 graduate Joseph Anderson (left) presents the Henry O. Flipper Award to Class of 2021 Cadet Markus Wright (right) during the Flipper Award ceremony Feb. 4 at the Cadet Mess Hall. West Point held its annual Henry O. Flipper commemoration dinner to honor Flipper, the first African-American West Point graduate, and the award recipient who overcame many obstacles to succeed, which is the basis of the award, at the academy.

