    Accepting adversity, but never losing hope: Wright receives Flipper Award [Image 1 of 2]

    Accepting adversity, but never losing hope: Wright receives Flipper Award

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Tarnish Pride 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    U.S. Military Academy 1965 graduate Joseph Anderson (left) presents the Henry O. Flipper Award to Class of 2021 Cadet Markus Wright (right) during the Flipper Award ceremony Feb. 4 at the Cadet Mess Hall. West Point held its annual Henry O. Flipper commemoration dinner to honor Flipper, the first African-American West Point graduate, and the award recipient who overcame many obstacles to succeed, which is the basis of the award, at the academy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 13:48
    Photo ID: 6519075
    VIRIN: 210204-O-TD933-019
    Resolution: 2068x1826
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 
    This work, Accepting adversity, but never losing hope: Wright receives Flipper Award [Image 2 of 2], by Tarnish Pride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMA
    West Point
    U.S. Military Academy
    Army
    Henry O. Flipper
    Flipper Award

