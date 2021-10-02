Vella Gulf pierside

210210-N-RG587-1094 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Rayna Woods, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), makes a bird's nest Feb. 10, 2021. Vella Gulf is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021