210210-N-RG587-1094 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Petty Officer 3rd Class Rayna Woods, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), makes a bird's nest Feb. 10, 2021. Vella Gulf is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 12:38
|Photo ID:
|6519016
|VIRIN:
|210210-N-RG587-1094
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|966.9 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vella Gulf Pierside [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT