    Vella Gulf pierside [Image 1 of 4]

    Vella Gulf pierside

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210210-N-RG587-1067 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2021) Seaman Jack Constantino, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), raises the Navy Jack Feb. 10, 2021. Vella Gulf is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 12:38
    Photo ID: 6519013
    VIRIN: 210210-N-RG587-1067
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 810.91 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vella Gulf pierside [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vella Gulf pierside
    Vella Gulf Pierside
    Vella Gulf Pierside
    Vella Gulf Pierside

    TAGS

    "USS Vella Gulf
    CG 72
    CSG-2
    C2X"
    HSM-74
    OFRP

