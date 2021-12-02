U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Alexandria Busch, a Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, explains the next training evolution during a swim qualification at Camp Johnson, North Carolina, Feb. 12, 2021. Marines are required to complete the Water Survival Basic swim qualification every two years and have a follow-on opportunity to attempt the intermediate course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gary Jayne III)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 11:07
|Photo ID:
|6518954
|VIRIN:
|210212-M-IR130-1178
|Resolution:
|4870x3247
|Size:
|968.71 KB
|Location:
|CAMP JOHNSON, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines complete swim qualification [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Gary Jayne III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT