Marines complete swim qualification

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Alexandria Busch, a Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, explains the next training evolution during a swim qualification at Camp Johnson, North Carolina, Feb. 12, 2021. Marines are required to complete the Water Survival Basic swim qualification every two years and have a follow-on opportunity to attempt the intermediate course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gary Jayne III)

Date Taken: 02.12.2021
Location: CAMP JOHNSON, NC, US