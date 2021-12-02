Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP JOHNSON, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Gary Jayne III 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joseph Bonilla, a data system administrator assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, uses a pack as a flotation device during a swim qualification at Camp Johnson, North Carolina, Feb. 12, 2021. Marines are required to complete the Water Survival Basic swim qualification every two years and have a follow-on opportunity to attempt the intermediate course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gary Jayne III)

    This work, Marines complete swim qualification [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Gary Jayne III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

