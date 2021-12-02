Marines complete swim qualification

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Joseph Bonilla, a data system administrator assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, uses a pack as a flotation device during a swim qualification at Camp Johnson, North Carolina, Feb. 12, 2021. Marines are required to complete the Water Survival Basic swim qualification every two years and have a follow-on opportunity to attempt the intermediate course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gary Jayne III)
