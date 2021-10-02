HOUSTON (Feb. 10, 2021) Members of Navy Recruiting Commands Diversity and Outreach Department and participants of the Junior Officer Diversity Outreach program visit Worthing High School and speak to students about opportunities in the Navy as part of their mission to increase diversity among the Navy’s officer ranks. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 10:50 Photo ID: 6518935 VIRIN: 210210-N-FS414-1974 Resolution: 7552x5035 Size: 3.5 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NRC Visits Worthing High School [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Elijah Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.