    For Bujak, Service is Only Part of the Story [Image 1 of 3]

    For Bujak, Service is Only Part of the Story

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2009

    Photo by RAMIN KHALILI 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Maj. Barbara Bujak assesses a patient while serving in Iraq in 2009. (Photo Courtesy: Maj. Barbara Bujak)

    AFC
    USAMRDC
    Strength in Diversity
    Personal Interest

