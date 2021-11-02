Navy Medicine graphic Poster 24"x36" encouraging Sailors and Marines to protect themselves and get immunized against COVID-19. Text reads: You wouldn't fight a fire without proper protection - Protect yourself - Get Immunized Against COVID-19.
Photo 210201-N-DB724-1020 USS America (LHA 6) firefighting exercise by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 10:56
|Photo ID:
|6518852
|VIRIN:
|210211-N-EY938-104
|Resolution:
|7200x10800
|Size:
|7.1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Get Immunized against COVID-19 - Firefighters 3 [Image 5 of 5], by CDR Denver Applehans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
