    Get Immunized against COVID-19 - Firefighters 3 [Image 5 of 5]

    Get Immunized against COVID-19 - Firefighters 3

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Cmdr. Denver Applehans 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Navy Medicine graphic Poster 24"x36" encouraging Sailors and Marines to protect themselves and get immunized against COVID-19. Text reads: You wouldn't fight a fire without proper protection - Protect yourself - Get Immunized Against COVID-19.

    Photo 210201-N-DB724-1020 USS America (LHA 6) firefighting exercise by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 10:56
    Photo ID: 6518852
    VIRIN: 210211-N-EY938-104
    Resolution: 7200x10800
    Size: 7.1 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Get Immunized against COVID-19 - Firefighters 3 [Image 5 of 5], by CDR Denver Applehans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

