Panther Brigade Reacts to Contact at JRTC

Paratroopers assigned to 5th Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division react to contact during rotation 21-04 at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk La., Feb. 11, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bennett)

Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US