    Bldg. 60 Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 24 of 35]

    Bldg. 60 Groundbreaking Ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new addition to the campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Feb. 11, 2021 The building will allow the college to increase capacity by four elective classrooms and a large conference room. Additionally, it expands class size well beyond 70 students. The renewal of the building signaled the importance of education in enabling the security and defense of the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 09:24
    Photo ID: 6518678
    VIRIN: 210211-F-VO743-1025
    Resolution: 5568x3132
    Size: 11.09 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bldg. 60 Groundbreaking Ceremony [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

