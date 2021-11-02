Bldg. 60 Groundbreaking Ceremony

Inter-American Defense College Leadership hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new addition to the campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Feb. 11, 2021 The building will allow the college to increase capacity by four elective classrooms and a large conference room. Additionally, it expands class size well beyond 70 students. The renewal of the building signaled the importance of education in enabling the security and defense of the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

