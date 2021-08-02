Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210208-N-RG171-0013 [Image 2 of 5]

    210208-N-RG171-0013

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75)

    210208-N-RG171-0013 BLACK SEA (Feb. 8, 2021) Hull Technician Fireman Nicholas Ferrell repairs a bulkhead aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Feb. 8, 2021. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 06:39
    Photo ID: 6518514
    VIRIN: 210208-N-RG171-0013
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210208-N-RG171-0013 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210208-N-RG171-0024
    210208-N-RG171-0013
    210208-N-RG171-0027
    210208-N-RG171-0035
    210208-N-RG171-0042

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engineer"
    Donald Cook
    "Navy
    Drilling
    Black Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT