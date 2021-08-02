210208-N-RG171-0013 BLACK SEA (Feb. 8, 2021) Hull Technician Fireman Nicholas Ferrell repairs a bulkhead aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Feb. 8, 2021. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 06:39 Photo ID: 6518514 VIRIN: 210208-N-RG171-0013 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.09 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210208-N-RG171-0013 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.