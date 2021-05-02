YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 5, 2021) — Senior Chief Electronics Technician Jason Troutman works on his computer in Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) port operations building. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Cotter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 02:37 Photo ID: 6518449 VIRIN: 210205-N-IR734-1043 Resolution: 6450x4711 Size: 992.18 KB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SEA Virtual Student Attends Class from CFAY's Port Operations Building, by PO1 Ian Cotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.