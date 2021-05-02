Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SEA Virtual Student Attends Class from CFAY's Port Operations Building

    SEA Virtual Student Attends Class from CFAY's Port Operations Building

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Cotter 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 5, 2021) — Senior Chief Electronics Technician Jason Troutman works on his computer in Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) port operations building. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Cotter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 02:37
    Photo ID: 6518449
    VIRIN: 210205-N-IR734-1043
    Resolution: 6450x4711
    Size: 992.18 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEA Virtual Student Attends Class from CFAY's Port Operations Building, by PO1 Ian Cotter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SEA
    CFAY
    Port Ops

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT