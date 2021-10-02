President Joe Biden listens during a tour of the African Americans in Service corridor that honors the contributions of African Americans in the military, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 10, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 00:20
|Photo ID:
|6518337
|VIRIN:
|210210-D-BN624-1022
|Resolution:
|5300x3533
|Size:
|11.83 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon [Image 53 of 53], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT