Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon [Image 51 of 53]

    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Department of Defense personnel, with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 10, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 00:20
    Photo ID: 6518336
    VIRIN: 210210-D-BN624-1007
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 15.82 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon [Image 53 of 53], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden Meets With Secretary Austin
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden Greets Navy Sailor
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden Departs Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden Talks with Secretary Austin, Chairman Milley
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    Secretary Austin Delivers Remarks, with President and Vice President, to DOD Personnel
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    Secretary Austin Delivers Remarks, with President and Vice President, to DOD Personnel
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon
    President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    POTUS
    Biden
    Harris
    SECDEFAustin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT