President Joe Biden delivers remarks to Department of Defense personnel, with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 10, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 00:22
|Photo ID:
|6518324
|VIRIN:
|210210-D-BN624-0938
|Resolution:
|4144x2763
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden, Vice President Harris Visit Pentagon [Image 53 of 53], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
