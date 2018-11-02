Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRC Visits Wisdom High School [Image 5 of 5]

    NRC Visits Wisdom High School

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2018

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Elijah Newton 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    HOUSTON (Feb. 08, 2021) Members of Navy Recruiting Commands Diversity and Outreach Department and participants of the Junior Officer Diversity Outreach program visit Wisdom High School and speak to students about opportunities in the Navy as part of their mission to increase diversity among the Navy’s officer ranks. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2018
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 22:50
    Photo ID: 6518223
    VIRIN: 180211-N-FS414-1455
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRC Visits Wisdom High School [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Elijah Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Diversity
    Navy
    Recruiting
    CNRC

