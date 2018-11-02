HOUSTON (Feb. 08, 2021) Members of Navy Recruiting Commands Diversity and Outreach Department and participants of the Junior Officer Diversity Outreach program visit Wisdom High School and speak to students about opportunities in the Navy as part of their mission to increase diversity among the Navy’s officer ranks. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2018 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 22:50 Photo ID: 6518222 VIRIN: 180211-N-FS414-1446 Resolution: 3840x2160 Size: 3.71 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NRC Visits Wisdom High School [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Elijah Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.