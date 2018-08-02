PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (Feb. 08, 2021) Members of Navy Recruiting Commands Diversity and Outreach Department and participants of the Junior Officer Diversity Outreach program visit Prairie View Agricultural and Mechanical University as part of their mission to increase diversity among the Navy’s officer ranks. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elijah Newton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2018 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 22:38 Photo ID: 6518215 VIRIN: 180211-N-FS414-1461 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 23.04 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NRC Visits Prairie View A&M [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Elijah Newton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.