    NRC Meets with Youth Organization [Image 1 of 7]

    NRC Meets with Youth Organization

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary S Eshleman 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    210211-N-VS214-0012 HOUSTON, Texas (Feb. 11, 2021) Participants in Navy Recruiting Command’s Junior Officer Diversity Outreach program speak with the “It’s All About You” youth organization to share the possibilities of naval service. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Eshleman/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 21:09
    Photo ID: 6518140
    VIRIN: 210211-N-VS214-0012
    Resolution: 7648x5046
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRC Meets with Youth Organization [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Zachary S Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    diversity
    jodo

