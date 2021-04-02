85th EIS Senior Airman promotes to Staff Sergeant

Senior Airman Daniel Litz, of the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron, 38th Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group, was selected for promotion to the rank of Staff Sergeant Feb. 4, 2021.



Senior Airman Litz joined the U.S. Air Force in June 2016 and currently serves as a Cable & Antenna Systems Technician at the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron, Keesler AFB Mississippi.



“Senior Airman Litz’s promotion to staff sergeant not only signifies his transition from a technician to a supervisor,” said Chief Master Sgt. Chad Madore, superintendent of the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron. “It also marks the first step toward becoming a highly coveted Engineering Installation Team Chief.”



The 85th EIS is the Air Force’s only active duty engineering installation squadron. The approximately 200 Airmen and civilians of the squadron can design, engineer and install the full range of C& I equipment and components typically found at a fixed site and other specialty systems unique to expeditionary forces.

