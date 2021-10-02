Major General Mark McCormack, 28th Infantry Division Commander, Pennsylvania National Guard participates in a paralegal-centered training event hosted at the 171st Air Refueling Wing on February 10, 2021, near Pittsburgh, Pa. National Guard soldiers comprised of a variety of career fields participated in the introductory legal training to aid and assist fellow Pennsylvania Army legal offices while fellow soldiers are deployed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 13:41 Photo ID: 6517510 VIRIN: 210210-Z-EY983-1011 Resolution: 5552x4442 Size: 1.13 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Major General Chimes In, by TSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.