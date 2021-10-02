Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Major General Chimes In

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Major General Mark McCormack, 28th Infantry Division Commander, Pennsylvania National Guard participates in a paralegal-centered training event hosted at the 171st Air Refueling Wing on February 10, 2021, near Pittsburgh, Pa. National Guard soldiers comprised of a variety of career fields participated in the introductory legal training to aid and assist fellow Pennsylvania Army legal offices while fellow soldiers are deployed. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

